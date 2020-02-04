MANSFIELD — State police Tuesday identified the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 95 last weekend as Sophia C. Barros, 34, of Norton.
Barros was driving north on I-95 when she crashed into a guardrail, sign post and utility pole about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. The crash occurred near the Mansfield rest area.
Barros was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
She was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state troopers at the Foxboro barracks, state police accident reconstruction experts and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
