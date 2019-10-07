SEEKONK -- The man struck and killed by an SUV while walking on Interstate 195 near the Rhode Island border last week has been identified as a Rhode Island resident.
State police Monday identified the victim as Peter Weaver, 56, of Cranston.
Weaver was struck about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, while walking east in the left travel lane of I-195 West, about 1 1/2 miles from the Rhode Island border, according to state police, who say they are still investigating the circumstances of the accident.
The driver of the 2019 Toyota Rav 4 remained on scene and cooperated with troopers, police said. No charges have been filed.
Weaver was found unconscious and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence were he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Investigating are troopers assigned to the Dartmouth barracks with help from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section and the Bristol County district attorney's office. The state Medical Examiner's office is also assisting.
