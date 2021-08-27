REHOBOTH — Police have identified the man who died after the car he was traveling in collided with a trash truck last week as Jose Dos Reis, 83, of Pawtucket.
Dos Reis was riding in a car driven by his 82-year-old wife, Ivone Dos Reis, when it collided with the truck about noon Aug. 18 at the four-way intersection of Tremont Street and Agricultural Avenue, according to police.
He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he died, police said.
His wife was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Police did not have an update on her condition.
The couple have a son and daughter in Rehoboth, according to Jose Dos Reis’ obituary.
Ivone Dos Reis was driving north on Agricultural Avenue when she collided with the truck, which was going west on Tremont Street and was driven by David Wied, 52, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police and the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said no charges have been filed.
