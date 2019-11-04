SEEKONK — The pedestrian who died after being hit by a car on Oak Hill Avenue near Central Avenue over the weekend has been identified as a 28-year-old Seekonk resident.
Scott Baptista, who lived at 2 Bishop Ave., which is in the area of the accident, was one of two men who were hit by the car about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
He was pronounced dead after being taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to police.
The other man, a 26-year-old Norton resident, was injured but sought his own medical attention, according to police and the district attorney’s office.
The accident and the circumstances surrounding it remain under investigation, but it does not appear that charges will be issued against the driver, said Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
The driver’s name and the other man’s name were not released.
“He really was loving, he loved people,” Baptista’s mother, Lisa Baptista, told WPRI-TV 12 in Providence. “He was such a blessing.”
An uncle told the TV station he was angry the driver was not arrested. He claimed the driver was warned to slow down but didn’t and contended there were no skid marks.
Police sources, however, said there were reports Baptista and the other man were arguing in the street before they were hit.
Seekonk police said the driver who hit Baptista stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Candles were set up in a makeshift memorial for the victim at the accident location.
