Vandalized Pride Sign.

This Pride sign was found vandalized in Norton last Saturday.

NORTON — A suspect in the theft of Norton Pride signs on the town common and a nearby property last weekend has been identified, but his name was not immediately released.

“We will work with the (Bristol County) district attorney’s office on any appropriate criminal charges. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time,” Deputy Police Chief Todd Jackson said Friday.

