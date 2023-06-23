NORTON — A suspect in the theft of Norton Pride signs on the town common and a nearby property last weekend has been identified, but his name was not immediately released.
“We will work with the (Bristol County) district attorney’s office on any appropriate criminal charges. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time,” Deputy Police Chief Todd Jackson said Friday.
Jackson thanked Mansfield police and dispatchers at the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Communication Center for their assistance in identifying the suspect.
A sign on the town common was found vandalized June 10 and four other Pride signs were stolen — three on the common and one on an adjacent property, according to police.
The signs were replaced later the same day.
The thefts and vandalism occurred a day before the town celebrated the LGBTQ+ community with a Pride Celebration at Everett Leonard Park off Parker Street.
June is Pride Month and special flags and signs are displayed and events held, including many in the area.
Vandalism and thefts targeting the LGBTQ+ community are becoming more common nationwide, according to a first of its kind report released this week by the Anti-Defamation League and the national LGBTQ+ organization GLAAD.
The report tracked extremist and non-extremist acts of harassment, vandalism and assault motivated by anti-LGBTQ+ hate.
It found 356 such incidents between June 2022 and April 2023, including 305 acts of harassment, 40 acts of vandalism and 11 incidents of assault.
The incidents directly coincide with a disturbing increase in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and legislation, according to the report.
“This first of its kind report provides a sobering snapshot of the deluge of hatred the LGBTQ+ community faces every single day, sparked in large part by organized extremist activity,” ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt Rehoboth in statement.
“We hope these stark findings serve as a wakeup call to lawmakers, civil society leaders, and community leaders to stand up to this onslaught of hate and support our LGBTQ+ community,” Greenblatt said.
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said the report makes “abundantly clear that extremism is escalating against LGBTQ people and endangers every American.”
“A supermajority of Americans support LGBTQ people and our right to be safe. Extremists, including elected officials, must be held accountable for inciting violence and using vile rhetoric against marginalized people who just want to live in safety and peace,” Ellis said.
“Targeting people for who they are, or for their race and faith,” Ellis said, “is an attack on fundamental freedoms, and the health and well-being of all in our country.”
