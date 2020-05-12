NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police Tuesday released the name of the woman who died following a single-car accident over the weekend.
The victim was identified by police as Lexis Thomas, 25, of Woonsocket.
She was a passenger in a car that struck a utility pole on South Washington Street by Calvin Road, just after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
Thomas was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The car was driven by 31-year-old Antonio Whitfield of Broad Street in North Attleboro, police said.
Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said no charges were immediately filed and that alcohol and drugs were not factors in the accident.
Whitfield was traveling north on South Washington Street when his car went off the road and struck the pole, DiRenzo said.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by Officer Thomas Vigorito and Detective Christiaan Grunewald, DiRenzo said.
They are being assisted by state police accident reconstruction experts.
