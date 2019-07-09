PLAINVILLE -- Authorities have released the identities of the elderly couple killed in a car crash Monday afternoon on Taunton Street.
The victims were 86-year-old Ralph Lanciano and his wife, Josephine McAllister-Lanciano, 93, both of Dania Beach, Fla., a spokesman for the Norfolk County district attorney's office said Tuesday.
Dania Beach is just south of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The couple also had an address in Wareham, according to police.
Ralph Lanciano was driving south on Taunton Street when he attempted to make a U-turn and collided with a work van, also traveling south on Taunton Street, according to police.
He was trapped inside the car for about 20 minutes before firefighters were able to free him by cutting the roof off the vehicle, fire Capt. Gregory Smith said.
Firefighters were able to get his wife out of the vehicle soon after arriving, Smith said.
The car sustained heavy damage on the driver's side, according to police.
The accident occurred about 3:30 p.m. in the area of 36 Taunton St. It is being investigated by local and state police and no charges have been filed, the DA's office spokesman, David Traub, said.
The driver of the van was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and was released after treatment, according to Traub.
The names of the driver and passenger in the van were not released.
Assisting local police are the state police collision analysis and reconstruction section and state police assigned to the district attorney's office.
