MANSFIELD -- Police have released the name of the motorcyclist seriously injured over the weekend when he struck a deer while traveling on Route 140.
The victim, 51-year-old Adrian Alves from West Warwick, RI, was treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for serious injuries suffered in the crash 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to police.
Alves was traveling south on Route 140 at a high rate of speed when he struck a deer crossing the highway south of the School Street exit, according to police and fire officials.
He was found unresponsive when rescue personnel arrived but regained consciousness.
Two Good Samaritans, including an off-duty EMT, stopped to help the victim, according to police and fire officials.
He was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in a medical helicopter.
The crash remains under investigation by Mansfield Traffic Officer David Kinahan, an accident reconstruction expert.
