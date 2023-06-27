The Attleboro police union and Foxboro police are warning the public that fundraising scammers are using their names to try to collect money.
The Attleboro Police Association said it is not currently fundraising and that anyone purporting to be raising funds is not working for the union.
“It has been made aware to us that individuals are being contacted by an alleged agency that is fundraising, but it is NOT us. Thank you! We appreciate your support,” the union said on its social media page.
Foxboro police said neither the police department nor the Foxborough Relief Association is calling to request donations.
“Any request is a fraudulent attempt for funds or other information to scam you,” Foxboro police said in a statement.
Police warn residents to never give personal information to anyone over the phone and recommend people call them if they have any questions or receive suspicious calls.
