NORTON — Police are investigating a rash of motor vehicle break-ins this week in the Reservoir Street area near the Mansfield line.
About 10 unlocked vehicles were entered Monday night into early Tuesday morning, and the crimes were reported Tuesday morning by the victims, Deputy Police Chief Todd Jackson said.
Mansfield police also reported break-ins the same night and investigators are trying to determine if there is a link with the break-ins in Norton, Jackson said.
In Norton, Jackson said none of the vehicles were damaged. A license and a couple of credit cards were stolen from one of the vehicles.
Police are looking for video from security cameras as part of the investigation.
The Norton break-ins are being investigated by Officer Taylor Cross.
Police urge residents to keep their car doors locked. Any valuables should be kept at home or out of sight in the vehicles.
Police also urge residents to immediately report any suspicious activity.
Plainville and North Attleboro have also reported a rash of motor vehicle break-ins over the past two months.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.