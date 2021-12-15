Wrentham and Norfolk police are investigating a social media post stating the King Philip Middle School will be shot up on Friday.
The post, circulating on Snapchat, states, “KP High School is planning to shoot up the KP Middle School on Friday,” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
King Philip Regional High School is in Wrentham and the middle school is in Norfolk.
On Tuesday, Wrentham police investigated a separate incident involving a juvenile student who, while chatting online with friends, made threatening remarks to shoot up the school, McGrath said.
The student intended his comments to be a joke, the police chief said.
Officers investigated this incident and “are satisfied it was a case of bad judgment by the student and not a valid threat,” McGrath said.
“We believe it’s possible this current threat was inspired by yesterday’s incident, considering some students were aware of that incident,” he said.
In any case, the police chief said officers are attempting to identify the source of the social media post and will increase a police presence at both the high school and middle school.
School administrators at both schools are working with police to help resolve this incident, according to McGrath.
