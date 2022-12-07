MANSFIELD -- A man suffered cuts to his face when he was beaten and robbed in the parking lot of a downtown gas station Wednesday afternoon.
The assault was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. outside the Citgo Gas station at 4 South Main St., across the street from South Common and town hall.
The victim was treated at the scene by Mansfield paramedics.
His two assailants, described as white males in their early 20s, fled the area in a black Volkswagen sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The vehicle, believed to have had a Connecticut license plate, was last seen traveling east on East Street to Hope Street and turning west onto Route 106.
One of the assailants was wearing a blue hoodie and the other was wearing a gray sweater, according to police.
Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said police have witnesses to the incident but he could not comment on any other details citing the ongoing investigation.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen a similar vehicle or persons around the time of the incident, or any video from the area or along the escape route, to contact Detective Anthony Lattanzio at 508-261-7300 ext. 61319 or email alattanzio@mansfieldma.com.
