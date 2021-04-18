ATTLEBORO -- Police are investigating a carjacking that was reported Saturday night in which an elderly woman was still in the vehicle when it was taken from a local gas station.
The woman was found a short time later after the man that reportedly took the vehicle forced her out of the car.
The incident started around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Shell gas station and convenience store on 227 South Ave. (Route 123) at Lathrop Ave. by Exit 3 off Interstate 95.
According to police Captain James MacDonald, a newer Mazda SUV with three family members exited I-95 at Exit 3 and pulled into the Shell parking lot. Two of those three family members went into the store leaving an elderly woman in the rear seat, with the car running.
When they came out of the store, the car was gone and so was their elderly relative.
The suspect, according to police, saw the woman was in the backseat of the vehicle and yelled at her to get out when he first took the car, but she didn't comply either because she doesn't speak English and either didn’t understand the carjacker or froze.
No weapons were shown. It’s believed the man jumped in and drove off with the woman in the vehicle.
The man drove off with the car down Lathrop Drive and then forced the woman out at Glendale Road.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned male in his 20’s, wearing either a white jumpsuit of a white fleece-type suit.
The elderly woman was returned from Glendale Road to the Shell station by a police cruiser and then transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was treated for a leg injury.
The family, according to police, is staying in Chelsea and police weren’t sure why they stopped off in Attleboro.
The car was recovered, still running, around 7 a.m. Sunday in North Providence, MacDonald, said.
