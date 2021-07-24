MANSFIELD -- The death of a person killed when struck by a high-speed passenger train Saturday morning was a suicide, according to the Bristol County district attorney's office.
The person was female and was struck at the commuter rail station by a Acela train traveling south just before 6:45 a.m., authorities said.
No other identifying information was immediately released.
Train traffic was stopped while local police and authorities from multiple agencies were investigating, Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said.
The Acela train stopped after the incident and passengers were transferred to another train, according to Amtrak.
In addition to local police and fire personnel, state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office, transit police, Amtrak police and the state Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene.
The incident remains under investigation, according to police.
