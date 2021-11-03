ATTLEBORO -- Police found spent shell casings after responding to a report of gunshots near a city public housing complex Tuesday night but have no suspects or injured persons.
Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday to a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Carlon Street off South Avenue.
Police found several spent shell casings on Carlon Street and Hanisch Road but so far have no reports of anyone injured and no suspects, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said Wednesday.
Initial reports from witnesses indicate a male, whose identity is not known, was witnessed discharging a firearm in the area of Carlon Street at Hanisch Road, possibly at a motor vehicle, Cook said.
The vehicle was reported to have been driving away from the area, he said.
Police assisted by a state police K9 unit conducted an extensive search of the area but found no one connected to the incident, according to Cook.
Detectives are actively investigating the incident, he said.
“This is still a developing investigation, so information is limited at this time,” Cook said.
