ATTLEBORO – Police were investigating a report of a drive-by shooting on Holman Street Monday night.
Shortly after 8 p.m. police received reports that shots had been fired from a white SUV toward a house and that at least one house had been struck by gunfire.
No injuries were reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
