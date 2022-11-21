PLAINVILLE — A half dozen cars were broken into Monday morning in the Millbrook Drive and Garrison Drive neighborhood off Route 106, prompting police to warn residents to lock their car doors.
The thief or thieves entered the cars, all of which were unlocked, that were parked at four homes, according to Police Chief Jim Floyd.
A small number of items, such as gift cards, were reported stolen, according to the chief.
The thefts are believed to have occurred between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday.
No arrests have been made, but the incidents remain under investigation.
Police recommend residents lock their car doors because criminals target unlocked vehicles rather than try to smash a window to break into a car.
In nearby Franklin last week, two Connecticut men and a juvenile were arrested in connection with the rash of car break-ins in that town. Franklin police warned some break-ins may be committed by organized criminal groups who travel from town to town.
In the Plainville break-in discovered Monday, police are looking for residents who have surveillance video from security cameras, such as doorbell cameras, to help them identify any suspects.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.