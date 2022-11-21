plainville public safety building
The Plainville Public Safety complex.

 Plainville Police

PLAINVILLE — A half dozen cars were broken into Monday morning in the Millbrook Drive and Garrison Drive neighborhood off Route 106, prompting police to warn residents to lock their car doors.

The thief or thieves entered the cars, all of which were unlocked, that were parked at four homes, according to Police Chief Jim Floyd.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.