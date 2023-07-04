raynham police cruiser
Raynham police

RAYNHAM — Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Raynham, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded around 2 a.m. Tuesday to Ruth Ellen Road to find a man and woman shot dead. They are identified as Tatiana Tavares, 30, of Raynham, and Scott Swale, 43, of Easton.