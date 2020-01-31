DIGHTON — A K9 search of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School on Friday turned up a BB gun, a metal baton and several tobacco and THC-vaping products, police said.
Police also conducted a simultaneous search at Bristol County Agricultural High School but no contraband was found, Chief Robert MacDonald said in a prepared statement.
Dighton police and the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District are investigating the matter.
The searches, which are performed at least once a year, were scheduled and conducted about 8:20 a.m., according to the police chief.
As part of standard procedure, students at the schools were briefly sheltered in place to ensure that none would come in contact with the police dogs. Once the search was completed, the shelter-in-place order was lifted and the school day resumed on regular schedules, MacDonald said.
The contraband was found in backpacks and lockers, according to the police chief.
“Safety of students and our schools is one of the top priorities of our department,” MacDonald said. “Searches like today’s are a routine part of ensuring that the schools are safe and secure.”
Noting that the police dogs alerted officers to the contraband, particularly the BB gun, MacDonald said he is concerned and that police “will be working with the school department to determine the best course of action as the investigation progresses.”
There was no mention of arrests or charges against any individuals.
A notice has been sent out to parents about the searches.
The chief said any residents or parents with concerns can call the police department or school administrators.
Resources for parents can be found on the internet by clicking the links from the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
