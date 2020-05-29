Law enforcement organizations and area police chiefs are condemning the actions of Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of a black man who died after a cop held him down by putting his knee on his neck for nearly 10 minutes.
Four officers were fired after the May 25 death of George Floyd and the incident has led to calls for the officers to be arrested and sparked protests and rioting in Minneapolis and other cities across the county.
The officer who placed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed was arrested Friday.
“As a police officer, I think we’re all outraged by it. It really gives a black eye to the entire law enforcement profession,” Norton Police Chief Brian Clark said Friday.
“It really does not represent what police do day in and day out. We work hard at having good community relations. It’s not the way we are trained,” Clark said, adding that Floyd’s death was tragic and preventable.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney agreed, adding, “This incident certainly shows how important training and funding for it is and how police officers here are trained.”
“This was an absolutely preventable death,” Heagney added. “It was sad and tragic.”
Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon, whose department last year won a community police award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, said the incident was not reflective of the profession.
“People need to understand the system is fair. The job of a police officer is not just to ensure compliance with the law. At its fundamental core the job of a police officer is to improve the quality of life and reflect the values of their community,” Sellon said.
Sellon is on the IACP’s human and civil rights committee and chair of its constitutional policies and best practices subcommittee.
Sellon said he agreed with a statement released Friday by IACP President Steven Casstevens, who said “any officer who violates their oath of office has no place in our agencies.
“They betray fellow officers and tarnish the reputation of a profession that is dedicated to protecting the public and preserving the sanctity of life.”
In a statement, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association denounced “the egregious actions taken by four members of the Minneapolis police department, whether by action or inaction.”
The organization, which represents all the municipal chiefs in the state and on most college campuses, said police “remain committed to professional conduct, democratic policing and procedural justice for all people.”
The National Fraternal Order of Police released a statement Friday offering thoughts and prayers to Floyd’s friends and family, adding this his death “shocked and horrified our nation.”
President Patrick Yoes said police officers are trained to use force so that it has the safest possible outcome for police and suspects.
“Based on the bystander’s video from this incident, we witnessed a man in distress pleading for help. The fact that he was a suspect in custody is immaterial — police officers should at all times render aid to those who need it,” Yoes said.
“Police officers need to treat all of our citizens with respect and understanding and should be held to the very highest standards for their conduct,” he said.
The national police union said it has confidence in the criminal justice system and investigating agencies, and that justice will prevail whatever the consequences.
The incident, Yoes said, should not define the law enforcement profession or the Minneapolis police. But he said it has diminished the trust and respect for police.
“We will work hard to rebuild that trust and we will continue to protect our communities,” Yoes said.
The state chapter of the FOP is the largest police union in the state and represents officers in Norton, Mansfield, Attleboro, Rehoboth and other area departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.