SEEKONK — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding three suspects in a break-in at Seekonk High School.
The suspects, two males and a female, entered the building on Arcade Avenue on Thursday, June 29, by removing a window air conditioner, Police Capt. Matthew Jardine said Friday.
A school laptop and Xbox One were stolen, and damage was estimated at roughly $1,000, Jardine said.
The Seekonk Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects, whose photos have been released.
Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact the Seekonk Police Detective Division at 508-336-8123, ext. 51105.