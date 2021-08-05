SEEKONK — Police are looking for help in identifying the man who broke into a Route 44 coin shop last week and fled with about $1,000 in collectible coins.
The thief used a 15-pound dumbbell to smash through a glass window at Wexler’s Inc., 113 Taunton Ave., near the intersection of Fall River Avenue.
The break-in occurred shortly before 1 a.m. last Friday, July 30, according to police.
The culprit is described as a white male with a medium build and height. He was wearing a New England Patriots snap-back hat. Police have released surveillance images of him.
Items stolen included Susan B Anthony dollar coins, Eisenhower dollar coins and Kennedy half dollar coins dating from 1970 through 2018.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Brad Lucke at 508-336-7027 or go to Massmostwanted.org, case number 21499, to send a tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.