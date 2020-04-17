ATTLEBORO -- City police are looking for a 65-year-old South Attleboro man who was last seen by his family two weeks ago.
Police are seeking the public's help in finding Robert Coyle, a white man about 6-feet 2-inches tall with a slim build, blue eyes, white hair and dark-rimmed glasses.
Coyle does not drive and often walks in the area of his home on Newport Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Attleboro police detective division at 508-222-1212.
