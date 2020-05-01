NORTH ATTLEBORO — Area police were on the lookout Friday for three people suspected in the early-morning armed robbery of a gas station.
The robbery was reported about 4 a.m. Friday at the Speedway station on North Washington Street.
A small taser gun was shown, police said.
North Attleboro police have identified three suspects who have extensive criminal records and have temporary arrest warrants for them, officials said.
Area police departments were notified of the incident and advised North Attleboro police believe the suspects may still be in the area staying at local motels and committing crimes to support drug habits.
The trio are believed to have checked out of the Arbor Inn on Route 1 in Wrentham about noon Friday, police said.
They were believed to be driving a 2009 green Ford Fusion.
