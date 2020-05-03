SEEKONK — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Pine Street over the weekend, Police Chief David Enos said Sunday.
Matthew O’Brien, 28, of Rehoboth, was arrested after his car was stopped on Route 44 and Hope Street shortly after the shooting Saturday night, Enos said in a press release.
No one was injured in connection with the shooting, which happened on Pine Street in the area of Woodland Avenue, according to Enos.
However, police found a “projectile” in a vehicle on Pine Street.
“Investigators have evidence to believe this was not a random act,” Enos said.
No motive is mentioned in the press statement and Enos did not say what charges O’Brien faces as a result of his arrest.
Detectives are still actively investigating the shooting, he said.
The investigation began after police responded to the area of Pine Street and Woodland Avenue after receiving a 911 call for a report of shots fired.
The caller gave police a description of a possible suspect and a “fleeing vehicle.”
Police say O’Brien was apprehended without incident with the help of Rehoboth police a short time afterwards.
