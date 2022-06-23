WRENTHAM — A Taunton man was charged Thursday with kicking his small dog about 2 feet in the air at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets in an incident police say was captured on video by a witness.
Erich J. Last, 54, pleaded innocent in Wrentham District Court to cruelty to animals. He claims he accidentally kicked the chiweenie, a cross between a Chihuahua and a dachshund, during an argument with his girlfriend.
The 1½-year-old dog, named Neebs, is now in the custody of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a prosecutor and Last’s girlfriend said.
In addition to setting $1,500 cash bail, a judge prohibited Last from living with or caring for animals if he posts bail and while the case is pending. Last was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the popular Route 1A mall and police say it was filmed by a witness who emailed the video to them.
Police say it shows Last, who was with his girlfriend and walking the dog on a leash, kick the animal into the air after it stopped suddenly to sniff the ground near a tree.
“The dog can then be seen bouncing off the tree that is in front of the male and the dog lands (on) its back upside down and tumbles on the ground,” Detective Robert O’Connell, who investigated the case, reported.
Last allegedly told police he kicked the dog by accident while arguing with his girlfriend, Assistant District Attorney Courtney Kiernan said during a bail hearing.
“He went to kick the air and the dog got in his way,” Kiernan said, before playing the video on a laptop computer for Judge Brian Walsh.
“Well, based on the video, he missed the air,” Walsh said after watching the clip and hiking the prosecution’s bail request to $1,500 from $1,000 cash.
But Last’s girlfriend, Keira Guizzardi, has a different view of the video.
“He didn’t kick the dog. He yanked the leash and the chain got wrapped around his feet. It’s an accident,” Guizzardi said, adding that the video “looks bad.”
She said she and Last have two children but are separated. She described him as kind, loving person who has helped her after a recent stint in jail. She said he would never harm Neebs.
“He loves that dog. My children are grown and out of the house. That’s his baby,” Guizzardi said. “He never goes anywhere without her.”
She said they took Neebs to a veterinarian Sunday who found the dog was not injured.
Fall River defense lawyer Gregory DiPoalo said the pet was well-cared for and current on its shots. He said Last, who lives with his brother, walks the dog twice a day and takes it on trips to Boston.
“It wasn’t his best moment,” said DiPoalo, who also viewed the video. “His anger got the best of him.”
The defense lawyer said his client wants the dog returned to him.
Last was tracked down by police through a license plate obtained by the witness. He was arrested at his home Thursday on a warrant obtained by O’Connell, who was assisted by Detective Sgt. James Barrett.
Cruelty to animals is a felony punishable by up to 2 ½ years in jail or a seven-year prison term.