ATTLEBORO -- Local and state police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of a man in South Attleboro Friday night.
The incident was reported a little after 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Stop & Shop on Washington Street (Route 1).
Police Chief Kyle Heagney told WPRI that the injured man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
The suspect ran up to the man in the parking lot and fired several shots at him before running off towards the nearby UNO Pizzeria & Grill, police said.
Shell casings were found in the parking lot.
At the IHOP restaurant down the street late Friday night, police were observed near a parked car with a shattered window. Heagney told WPRI the victim drove there where he called for help.
