NORTON -- The body of local resident Shannon Dolan, who police say had not been seen since May, was found Thursday off Reservoir Street.
The death is not considered suspicious, Norton police said on its Facebook account, adding the department would have no further comment.
Dolan, 38, of Reservoir Street, was the s3Tubject of multiple searches over the last few months by local police and fire officials, assisted by regional and state agencies.
An 11-hour search was conducted in mid-August, following another effort earlier in the month.
Local police and fire searched the ground and water in the area of Elm and Reservoir streets with the help of the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council, the state police K9 unit and dive team, state environmental police, the Auburn fire department, and dogs from the Massachusetts Canine Recovery Team.
In earlier searches, local police and fire officials were helped by the Metro-Lec Marine Unit, as well as the Auburn Fire Department’s cadaver dog, searching parts of the Norton Reservoir for a few hours.
Authorities used boats, an underwater remote-operated vehicle, drones, canines, as well as other special equipment.
Dolan was reported missing on Aug. 2 but had not been seen since the end of May, according to police.
Following the initial missing person report, an all-day search was conducted of his home and the surrounding area, opening an investigation into his whereabouts.
Police also made a public appeal for information on social media.
On Thursday, social media posts reported that the Bristol County medical examiner was seen removing a body from the area of Reservoir Street. Police later confirmed that Dolan’s body had been found. The statement on the department's Facebook page did not say who discovered the remains.
Dozens of posts on the police social media account expressed support for Dolan’s family and thanks to the police.
