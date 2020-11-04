MANSFIELD -- Police allege a 41-year-old mother was drunk with her 9-year-old son in the car when she crashed through a fence, went airborne and landed on train tracks near the Old Country Store on Halloween night.
Mae L. Milbrodt of Natick pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to drunken driving, child endangerment while driving drunk, leaving the scene of an accident and three related motor vehicle charges.
Police allege she and her son were helped off the tracks by an acquaintance who was driving behind them and witnessed the 10 p.m. crash. He drove them to his home at Hillside Terrace and called police, according to court records.
Milbrodt and her son were taken by Mansfield and Foxboro ambulances to the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where they were treated, according to a police report.
Trains were stopped temporarily until Amtrak police arrived and determined the tracks were safe to reopen.
Milbrodt’s case was continued to December for a pretrial hearing.
