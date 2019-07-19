ATTLEBORO — An alleged drunken driver traveling between 10 and 30 mph on Interstate 95 was boxed in by other motorists before state police arrived to arrest him, a prosecutor said Friday.
The suspect, Ramon Perez, 46, of Providence, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court and was ordered held without bail after a judge revoked his bail on a pending case in another court.
Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III said Thursday’s arrest in Attleboro marks the third pending drunken driving case against the defendant since December 2018, when he was charged in Stoughton District Court.
State police received several 911 calls about 12:10 p.m. Thursday regarding an erratic driver on I-95 South near the Route 140 interchange in the Mansfield and Foxboro area, according to court records.
Perez’s SUV was allegedly traveling at speeds of just 10 to 30 mph until other motorists stopped him by boxing him in in the right travel lane of I-95 near the Newport Avenue exit in Attleboro, according to court records.
Perez was allegedly so intoxicated, Sousa said, troopers had to help him walk when he got out of his vehicle.
Perez allegedly admitted to drinking a pint and police found a half-empty pint of Hennessy cognac inside his SUV, according to court records. He was arrested by Trooper Joseph Reen.
In addition to the drunken driving case in Stoughton, Perez was arrested last month in Rhode Island, Sousa said.
Judge Daniel O’Shea agreed to revoke the defendant’s bail because of the pending cases and the new allegations.
“Other motorists had to box him in on I-95 to ensure safety,” O’Shea said.
He is due back in court Aug. 2 but can be held without bail on a bail revocation for up to 90 days.
