MANSFIELD — Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at the CVS on Route 106 shortly before midnight Saturday.
The suspect, identified as Matthew Sarnowitz, 37, of Easton, was arrested about 4:10 a.m. Sunday without incident after a four-hour search, coming out of woods between Routes 140 and Copeland Drive.
Police were dispatched to the CVS about 11:57 p.m. Saturday for a reported robbery at gunpoint by a white man wearing a hoodie, Police Chief Ron Sellon said in a press release.
The man ran behind the store, which is open 24 hours a day, toward woods behind the nearby Mansfield post office on Giles Place, Sellon said.
Local and Foxboro police and state police arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter around the wooded area, he said.
Meanwhile, officers responding to the CVS viewed video that confirmed the robber showed a handgun to the clerk, Sellon said.
Because of the large area to be searched and the likelihood the suspect was still hiding in the area, officers and K9 units as well as crisis negotiators from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council responded to help in the search the thick, wooded area, Sellon said.
Sarnowitz came out of the woods shirtless and shoe-less and was taken into custody without incident.
An undisclosed amount of cash and clothing was recovered from the wooded area.
Police Sunday continued to search for the handgun, Sellon told The Sun Chronicle.
Sarnowitz faces armed robbery and other related charges.
The police chief thanked the Foxboro police, state police, the Metro-Lec officers and dispatcher at the regional communications center for their help.
