Mass state police cruiser
Sun Chronicle File Photo

FOXBORO — A 30-year-old East Providence man apprehended by state and local police after a chase Sunday night was ordered held in jail Monday on related charges, including weapons violations and fentanyl trafficking.

Jose Bautista pleaded innocent in Wrentham District Court to 21 criminal charges and was ordered held in jail without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday.

