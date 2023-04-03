Mass state police cruiser
Sun Chronicle File Photo

FOXBORO -- State and local police apprehended a suspect who led them on a chase in a stolen car before running on foot into woods of Route 140 Sunday night.

The suspect was apprehended in the area of 32 Commercial St. (Route 140) after local police received a call about someone trying to enter car about 8:30 p.m., state police said.

