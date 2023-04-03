FOXBORO -- State and local police apprehended a suspect who led them on a chase in a stolen car before running on foot into woods of Route 140 Sunday night.
The suspect was apprehended in the area of 32 Commercial St. (Route 140) after local police received a call about someone trying to enter car about 8:30 p.m., state police said.
The arrest occurred about an hour after the suspect fled The Lodge at Foxborough Apartments in a stolen vehicle and hit several parked cars.
Local and state police were at the apartment complex off Foxborough Boulevard at the time investigating a report of a stolen vehicle when the suspect came out of a building and entered the vehicle, state police said.
After hitting several parked cars in the pot, the suspect drove south on Foxborough Boulevard to Route 140 where he stopped and ran from the vehicle.
Troopers and local police officers pursued himon foot. A state police K-9 team and helicopter responded to the area to assist in the search. The helicopter crew spotted the suspect as he ran into the woods in area of 32 Commercial St. where local and state police apprehended him.
Police also recovered narcotics from the area where the suspect was located, according to state police. The suspect was taken to the Foxboro state police barracks for booking.
State police had no other details.
