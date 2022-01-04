WRENTHAM -- Public works employees were able to isolate a water main break on Route 140 without service interruptions and averted a rush hour traffic backup Tuesday night.
Police Chief Bill McGrath said the break occurred around 3 p.m. on Franklin Street (Route 140) between Elysium and Creek streets.
Initially it was feared the work would take hours and go into the night but the DPW crew was able to isolate the break in about 1 1/2 hours so the road could reopen before the evening rush hour, according to McGrath.
The DPW will now schedule work to make the necessary repairs to the line, according to the police chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.