NORTON — Expect traffic delays in the area of Wheaton College on Saturday.
The school is holding its commencement that day and it will be conducted in several smaller ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic, the town said in a notice to residents Monday.
Traffic delays are expected from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on East Main Street, Pine Street and around Norton Common.
Formal remarks delivered virtually will start at 8:30 a.m. Following the virtual program, there will be five separate ceremonies to award degrees and present students with their diplomas, according to the college. Each ceremony will be grouped by major and will last about a half-hour on Chapel Field.
