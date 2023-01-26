wrentham grenade 1-25-23

This is the grenade two young boys found in woods off Grants Mill Road Wednesday afternoon.

 WRENTHAM POLICE

WRENTHAM -- Police are hailing the actions of two young boys who discovered a grenade during a Wednesday afternoon adventure in woods off Grants Mill Road and notified their parents.

The grenade turned out to be hollowed out and was not explosive, but that could not easily be determined until a state police Bomb Squad responded to the scene, according to police.

