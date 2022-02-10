NORTH ATTLEBORO –- A North Attleboro High School transgender student was allegedly assaulted and taunted over their sexual identity following the Foxboro-North Attleboro boys basketball game earlier this week, police confirmed Thursday.
Details of the incident are unclear but it allegedly occurred in the NAHS parking lot after the game Tuesday night, according to police.
Police Chief Richard McQuade said he could not comment on specifics of the case because it is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.
However, the chief said police are investigating an altercation between the transgender student and some Foxboro students. The altercation turned physical with pushing and shoving, and the transgender student was also subjected to comments regarding sexual identity, McQuade said.
The student was not seriously injured, according to the chief.
In a statement, North Attleboro School Superintendent John Antonucci said, “We have been in contact with the student and their family since the incident occurred offering our complete support. As this incident impacted our entire school community, we have made counseling available to anyone who requested it.”
“This was a deeply upsetting and disturbing incident that in no way reflects the values and principles of North Attleborough Public Schools. We strive to provide a welcoming, supportive and above all safe learning environment for all, and denounce all acts of hate and violence,” Antonucci said in an email.
Citing the ongoing police investigation, Antonucci said the school department would have no further comment.
Foxboro School Superintendent Amy Berdos did not return a call from The Sun Chronicle Thursday for comment.