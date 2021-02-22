NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident at the Coffee Connection on North Washington Street.
The front entryway of the building was struck sometime Saturday night after closing. The business is open and the drive-thru lane was not affected by the crash.
A door frame was bent and glass in the entryway was broken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.