North Attleboro police station

The North Attleboro Police Station, at the corner of Chestnut and South Washington streets, in downtown North Attleboro. (File photo.)

 Sun Chronicle file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident at the Coffee Connection on North Washington Street.

The front entryway of the building was struck sometime Saturday night after closing. The business is open and the drive-thru lane was not affected by the crash.

A door frame was bent and glass in the entryway was broken.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.

