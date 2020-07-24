PLAINVILLE — Local police are being credited with putting out a fire on the balcony of a Route 1 apartment earlier this week before the resident was even aware of it.
The fire had spread from a flower pot to an outside wall and chair when a passerby noticed it and called police at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police and fire officials said. Sgt. Kyle Rocket and Officer Michael Cuddy responded and put it out with an extinguisher.
The fire occurred at the Oasis at Plainville, a large apartment complex at 65 Washington St. (Route 1).
“The police did a great job. It could have been a substantial fire,” fire Capt. Michael Struss said Friday.
The fire remains under investigation but the cause was accidental, Struss said.
It started in an area on the balcony away from a sprinkler head, Struss said.
The resident was asleep at the time and was unaware of the fire until police arrived, Struss said.
Firefighters responded to make sure the fire stayed out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.