ATTLEBORO -- State police have released a photo of the SUV that investigators suspect hit and killed a pedestrian Monday night on Interstate 95 before being driven off.
Police released the photo of the white Cadillac Escalade Friday in an appeal to the public for help in locating the vehicle.
The fatality occurred between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. Monday on I-95 South in South Attleboro near the Route 1 exit.
A pedestrian, John E. Gauthier, 50, who is believed to have been homeless with ties to Pawtucket, was killed.
The Escalade was driven by a white woman believed to be about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, state police said.
It likely has front-end damage and a broken headlight, police said.
The woman initially stopped but then drove from the scene and may have gotten off the highway at Route 1, according to police.
The photo was taken from a video obtained from a security camera, but state police are not releasing the location.
The investigation into the crash is being led by state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney's office. They are being assisted by troopers at the Foxboro barracks and state police accident reconstruction experts and crime scene analysts.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the crash, the vehicle, or driver is asked to contact Detective Colin McKelligan of the Bristol County district attorney's detective unit at 508-993-2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.