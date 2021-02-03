DIGHTON — Police believe a white Range Rover was responsible for vandalism to athletic fields at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School over the weekend.
The vehicle was seen on surveillance footage in the area of the fields about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, Dighton police said.
Police on Sunday morning received a report of damage done to the high school softball field and junior varsity baseball field, which also serves as the high school’s football practice field.
It appeared a vehicle had done “donuts” on the fields, causing deep ruts in the grass, sometime Saturday, police said.
Police Chief Robert MacDonald is asking the individual responsible to come forward and contact his department.
The high school is located in Dighton but not far from Rehoboth.
Anyone who believes they may have information about the incident is asked to call the Dighton Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 508-669-4500 or speak with School Resource Officer Michael Marshall.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://dightonpolice.com/contact-us/anonymous-tip/.
