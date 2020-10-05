ATTLEBORO — Police released surveillance photos Monday and are asking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of trying to rob a Vista Donut shop employee over the weekend.
Police say the robber displayed a dark-colored handgun in his waistband and demanded money from the female employee about 4:50 p.m. Friday.
Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said the woman was not injured and the suspect fled without being given any money. The reported robbery occurred outside the Route 1 doughnut shop in South Attleboro.
Anyone who knows the suspect or has any other information is urged to call police at 508-222-1212 and ask for detectives James Miller and Gabriel D’Agostino.
The suspect was initially described by police as a man, about 5-foot, 5-inches to 5-foot, 8-inches tall, wearing a black jacket.
He is believed to have fled in a small, four-door red car last seen traveling toward Pawtucket.
