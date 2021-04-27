ATTLEBORO -- Police have released a surveillance video of the April 17 carjacking at the Shell Gas station at South Avenue and Lathrop Road.
An elderly woman was in the back seat of an SUV when a man got into the driver’s seat of the car, which was left running, at about 10:30 p.m. and drove off down Lathrop Avenue, according to police.
The woman, who suffered a leg injury, was found a short time later after the man forced her out of the car in the area of Glendale Road.
The car was recovered, still running, about 7 a.m. Sunday in North Providence, but the carjacker is still being sought by police.
The victim and members of her family, who were staying in Chelsea, got off Interstate 95 and stopped at the gas station/convenience store. Two of the family members went inside and their SUV was then carjacked, according to police.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned male in his 20s. He was wearing either a white jumpsuit or a white fleece-type suit.
Anyone with any information regarding his identity or the crime is urged to call police at 508-222-1212.
