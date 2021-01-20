WRENTHAM — A day after Norfolk and Walpole police reported thefts from mailboxes, Police Chief Bill McGrath said Wednesday the problem has come to Wrentham.
McGrath said a thief or thieves are apparently targeting mailboxes with the flag up, an indicator for the carrier to pick up mail.
The police chief said the thieves may be looking for personal information contained in mail residents want to send out.
“We realize some people rely on this method to get their mail to the post office and we’re not sure what the best alternative is,” McGrath said in a statement.
The chief suggested either going to the post office to drop off the mail or asking a neighbor to do so.
Otherwise, McGrath suggested talking to the mail carrier to check for outgoing mail before placing new mail inside, even if the flag is down.
“Please do not hesitate to report suspicious vehicles or people in your neighborhood. Note descriptions and plate numbers,” McGrath said.
Detectives are investigating thefts that occurred recently and patrol officers are on the lookout for the perpetrators, according to the chief.
In Norfolk and Walpole, police reported thefts from business and residential mailboxes early Tuesday morning.
