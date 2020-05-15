NORTON — In their heyday, the old Defiance Bleachery and later the Tweave textile mill on Barrows Street employed hundreds.
But since Tweave closed a few years ago, the large, vacant brick complex at 138 Barrows St. near Barrowsville Pond has been a hangout for young people.
“There’s been a lot of vandalism there, broken windows and things of that nature,” Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses said Friday.
On Wednesday, the abandoned mill was gutted by a five-alarm fire that has been deemed suspcious. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information on how it started.
Desfosses said police have received a few calls and are looking for surveillance video in the neighborhood as they investigate the blaze.
“We want to know if anybody saw anything and who may have gone there,” Desfosses said.
The detective is urging anyone with any information to call the arson hotline, which is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program.
Local police and fire officials are investigating the fire along with the state Fire Marshal’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.