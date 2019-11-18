ATTLEBORO — A Maine man faces child endangerment charges for allegedly being drunk with children in his car when it struck a utility pole on Jackson Street over the weekend.
Christopher Buda, 26, of Saco, was arrested about 3:40 p.m. Saturday following an investigation by officers Branden Sherratt and Kevin Sellers.
Buda’s fiancée and three children, ages 5, 2, and 5 months, were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital but no serious injuries were reported, according to a police report.
Police say Buda’s breath-test result was 0.11 percent, which is over the legal limit of 0.08 percent for intoxication.
The pole was split in half in the crash and the car sustained heavy front-end damage.
A witness told police the car was traveling at a high rate of speed while going north on County Street when it turned onto Jackson Street and struck the pole, according to court records.
Buda did not appear in Attleboro District Court for his scheduled arraignment Monday but apparently called the court to ask for more time. A warrant was ordered for his arrest at the request of prosecutors.
In addition to drunken driving and child endangerment, Buda faces charges of driving while under the influence of drugs and driving to endanger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.