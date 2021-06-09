ATTLEBORO -- The driver of a car that crashed on Wilmarth Street earlier this week has died, police confirmed Wednesday.
The victim was a 51-year-old Attleboro man. His name was not being released “at this time,” Deputy Police Chief Tim Cook Jr. said.
The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. It remains under investigation by Attleboro detectives and state police assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
State police accident reconstruction experts are also assisting.
The driver was traveling on Wilmarth Street near Thayer Farm Road when he veered off the road at a sharp curve, struck a guardrail and a tree, Cook said.
Before police arrived, an off-duty firefighter removed the driver, who was unresponsive, from the vehicle and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to Cook.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where, despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead shortly afterward, Cook said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.