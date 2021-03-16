ATTLEBORO — Police say DNA tests on blood at the scene of a 2014 housebreak has linked a former Norton man to the crime.
Travis J. O’Neill, 29, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court Monday to breaking and entering into the house on Tiffany Street in May 2014.
Police obtained a warrant for his arrest in November 2015 after state police completed DNA tests on blood found on a window of the house.
O’Neill was in jail in Pennsylvania at the time and just recently completed his sentence on two drunken driving cases, according to a prosecutor.
Judge Michele Armour ordered O’Neill held without bail pending a probation violation hearing related to convictions in a string of 2012 break-ins.
O’Neill had served split jail terms in those break-ins with the balance suspended with probation.
O’Neill allegedly left the state without permission, has been in default since 2014 and owes about $18,000 in restitution, according to the probation department.
The victim in the Tiffany Street break-in told police his home sustained water damage.
The kitchen faucet was apparently turned on by the intruder, flooded the floor and leaked into the basement, according to a police report.
