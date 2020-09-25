NORTON — An Attleboro man whose car struck a tree on Oak Street in June was at the time allegedly drunk and trying to harm himself and his two passengers, one of whom died, according to court records obtained Friday by The Sun Chronicle.
Russell Stone, 60, of 6 Holman St., Attleboro, is being held on $7,500 cash bail or $75,000 with surety, but is seeking to have the amount reduced.
A hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Stone has been in jail since he was arrested July 30 on a manslaughter charge and pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court.
Prosecutors allege Stone had a blood-alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent. They say he drank two vodka nips before crashing at a high rate of speed into a stone wall and tree on June 7 in the area of 55 Oak St.
Killed in the crash was Stone’s rear passenger, Theresa McNutt, 36, of Attleboro. She suffered a serious head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Before the crash, the front seat passenger, Valerie Keany, told investigators that Stone began screaming at her and McNutt and threatened to kill them on several occasions, according to the police report.
Police say there is evidence Stone “has clear intentions of harming himself and the passengers present inside his vehicle due to the statements made to the surviving victim,” according to the report.
Stone and Keany were injured in the crash and treated at Rhode Hospital in Providence.
Stone’s lawyer, Neael Steingold of Providence, said he could not comment on the allegations in the police report.
“There’s another version of events. We’re just going to wait for court,” Steingold said.
Because Stone was taken to the hospital, Norton police obtained a summons charging him with motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol, driving to endanger and speeding.
State police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office continued to investigate and obtained a search warrant for his blood tests at the hospital. They showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.18 percent, according to the report.
Police obtained a warrant for his arrest on the manslaughter charge and took him into custody two days before his scheduled arraignment on the summons.
During a pretrial hearing Friday, Steingold argued that his client was entitled to have his bail reduced. He said Stone has been in jail since his arrest while prosecutors have yet to seek an indictment by a grand jury.
District courts do not have jurisdiction to try manslaughter cases. A grand jury indictment is needed to transfer the case for trial in superior court.
Prosecutors initially requested $50,000 cash bail, according to court records, citing Stone’s criminal record, history of failing to make court appearances and seriousness of the charges.
Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.