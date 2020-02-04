NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 23-year-old Millville man was allegedly high on marijuana when he drove around the Vietnam War Veterans Memorial in Barrows Park early Tuesday morning before being stopped by police.
Stephen H. Getz told police he was trying to get home when he was stopped by Officer Michael Rouette about 1:40 a.m., officials said.
Police say they found a bong, lighters and marijuana oil inside his car, and that the car had a flat tire.
Getz pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to driving under the influence of marijuana, driving to endanger, failing to drive within marked lanes and defacing property.
Police say Getz drove off South Washington Street, onto the curb and around the memorial before turning onto Holbrook Street, where he was stopped.
Rouette reported he was on patrol on South Washington by the police station when he saw Getz’s car come down the grass incline of the memorial and turn onto Holbrook.
Getz is free on his own recognizance and is due back in court next month.
